Aadhar now mandatory for housing scheme beneficiaries in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has issued an ordinance making Aadhaar mandatory for availing houses in projects implemented under the Tamil Nadu Urban Development Board.

According to the order, beneficiaries of the welfare scheme must possess an Aadhaar number or be enrolled in the process of obtaining Aadhaar authentication.

Also, the departments implementing the scheme will provide instructions for the beneficiary to apply for an Aadhaar number. Until the Aadhaar number is obtained, identity proof such as the application receipt, bank passbook, PAN card, and ration card can be submitted.