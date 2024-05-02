Aadhaar cards found discarded in Lalgudi garbage yard in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Tension prevailed for a while in Lalgudi in Tiruchy after the public found more than a hundred Aadhaar cards discarded in a roadside garbage yard on Wednesday.

It is said, the public in Poovalur village near Lalgudi found the Aadhaar cards and other documents discarded at a secluded garbage yard and soon, they passed on the information to the post office and the VAO.

On information, the Poovalur post office officials rushed to the spot and collected all the discarded documents and found that the Aadhaar cards are supposed to be distributed to the people of Poovalur village.

On seeing the post office officials, the residents assembled at the spot and asked the officials about the documents.

The officials who were not able to give a prompt response left the place after collecting the documents.

However, the residents passed on the information to the VAO who assured to conduct an inquiry on the issue. The post office officials said that they would initiate a departmental inquiry.