Aadhaar card mandatory for Sabarimala Ayyappan temple pilgrims, says TDB

CHENNAI: Aadhaar cards are mandatory for pilgrims visiting Sabarimala Ayyappan temple during the peak Mandala – Makaravilakku season, said the Travancore Devaswom Board on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters at Pathanamthitta, Kerala, TDB chief PS Prasanth said that 70,000 devotees who have prior online booking would be allowed to offer prayers every day at the temple during the Mandala - Makaravilakku season. Additionally, 10,000 devotees would be allowed for darshan with instant bookings.

Three locations – Pamba, Erumeli, and Vandiperiyar – have been finalised as points where devotees can do instant bookings, he added.

Prasant said nearly 35 per cent online bookings have been made so far for darshan at the temple and added that more devotees would be allowed into the temple depending on cancellations.

"To handle the increasing number of devotees visiting the temple, 18-hour darshan arrangements have been made every day for this season. The sanctum sanctorum would be open from 3 am to 1 pm and again from 3 pm to 11 pm," he said.

Efforts are also under way to operate rope cars between the hill temple and the foothills in Pamba, he added.