The Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department has issued two notifications, published in the Tamil Nadu Government Gazette on November 17. The provisions cover the Vetri Magalir Goat Rearing Scheme and the distribution of milch cows free of cost to rural women.

Under the notifications, beneficiaries must undergo Aadhaar authentication or furnish proof of possession of an Aadhaar number. Those yet to obtain one must apply for enrolment. The department has also been directed to facilitate enrolment through coordination with registrars and by setting up centres at convenient locations.

Pending allotment of Aadhaar numbers, adult beneficiaries can establish their identity using the enrolment acknowledgement and any one of several prescribed documents, including voter identity cards, ration cards, passports, driving licences and disability certificates. Separate provisions cover children, with documents such as birth certificates and school records accepted, subject to parental or guardian consent for enrolment.