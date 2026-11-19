CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has prescribed Aadhaar-based identification for beneficiaries of two livestock welfare schemes, while providing alternative verification mechanisms to ensure that eligible women are not denied assistance for lack of an Aadhaar number or failure of biometric authentication.
The Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department has issued two notifications, published in the Tamil Nadu Government Gazette on November 17. The provisions cover the Vetri Magalir Goat Rearing Scheme and the distribution of milch cows free of cost to rural women.
Under the notifications, beneficiaries must undergo Aadhaar authentication or furnish proof of possession of an Aadhaar number. Those yet to obtain one must apply for enrolment. The department has also been directed to facilitate enrolment through coordination with registrars and by setting up centres at convenient locations.
Pending allotment of Aadhaar numbers, adult beneficiaries can establish their identity using the enrolment acknowledgement and any one of several prescribed documents, including voter identity cards, ration cards, passports, driving licences and disability certificates. Separate provisions cover children, with documents such as birth certificates and school records accepted, subject to parental or guardian consent for enrolment.
The notifications provide for alternative biometric authentication or one-time passwords if fingerprint, iris or facial authentication fails. Where biometric or OTP-based verification is not possible, benefits can be extended after offline verification of Aadhaar QR codes or paperless e-KYC documents.
Importantly, children cannot be denied benefits solely for failure to authenticate or the absence of an Aadhaar number. Their identity and relationship with a parent or legal guardian must instead be established through prescribed documents.
The department must maintain records of such cases for periodic review and audit. It has also been directed to follow the Centre’s exception-handling mechanism to ensure genuine adult beneficiaries are not deprived of assistance.