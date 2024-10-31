Aadhaar-based biometric must for nodal officers in higher edu institutions in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Now, Aadhaar-based biometric is mandatory for nodal officers in the higher educational institutions in Tamil Nadu. These are officers who will select students for availing pre- and post-matric scholarships this year. With a view to encourage Adi Dravidar students to pursue higher education, scholarship is provided to those studying in courses from Class 11 to a college degree.

The move to introduce biometric authentication came against the back of several complaints that there were irregularities in selecting beneficiaries. The expenditure is shared between the Centre and State governments in the ratio of 60:40.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department said, “The State government has already released Rs 472.50 crore for the scholarship scheme (40% of the share) during the financial year 2024-2025, and 60% of the Union government’s share will be directly released to the students. Scholarships are awarded only to those students whose applications are verified by their respective institutes and schools, and also State departments.”

Quoting recent communication from the Centre, the official added that the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment Department had made biometric authentication of the institute’s nodal officer, head of the institute, district nodal officer and state nodal officer, compulsory.

“Accordingly, the bio-authentication of all these officers will be organised at different camps across the state. Other departments related to the scheme will support this identification drive.”