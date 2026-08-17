Aadhaar access elusive for government students

The department launched enrolment facilities across state schools in February 2024, in association with the Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT).

Special camps were planned in over 37,500 schools to spare families long trips to external enrolment centres, with officials acknowledging the hardships faced by rural households.

However, parents and activists allege that ground-level implementation remains patchy. The biggest hurdle is faced by children from tribal communities and economically disadvantaged families who lack foundational supporting documents, primarily birth certificates, which are mandatory for registration.