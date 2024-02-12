A watered-down speech largely devoid of politics

CHENNAI: If the Governor chose not to read out most of the speech prepared by the State government for the presence of "blatantly partisan political views", as was stated in the Raj Bhavan release later in the day, then it would easily qualify for a serious misjudgment on the part of the gubernatorial head of the state.

The address prepared by Chief Minister MK Stalin led the Dravidian model government this year was indeed a watered-down version in comparison with last year. Unlike the January 9, 2023 speech that had 'Dravidam' and its leaders written all over it, the speech prepared for the maiden session of 2024 was a fairly less political one the governor should have been comfortable with.

Throughout the 48-page English version of the speech prepared and circulated by the government, which went into the Assembly records, the word "Dravidian Model" was mentioned only once. But for page 16 of the English version asserting that this government was "committed to the Dravidian model of governance," the catchword of Stalin and his lieutenants does not figure anywhere.

So was "Thanthai Periyar", the ideological mentor of the DMK and their ilk, which features only once on page 43. Even the references to Arignar Anna, the founder of DMK, and Kalaignar Karunanidhi, the leader of all contemporary DMK leaders, has found its place only less than half a dozen times.

That a prudent Stalin and team have been at their diplomatic best was evident from the government only urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi led union government to continue the compensation regime and approve the phase-II of Rs 63,246 crore CMRL project. The governor's address was content with expressing disappointment over the GoI keeping CMRL phase-II pending while sanctioning similar projects in other states.

If indeed the governor's address should reflect the government's achievements, policies and programmes, as was explained in the Raj Bhavan release, then Stalin has certainly done that by listing out the various schemes and achievements of the near three-year old government. Reference to the spurt in women's bus ridership from 40 to 65% after Vidiyal payanam Thittam, 34% increase in government school girl students' enrolment in colleges after Pudhumai Penn Thittam and increased attendance after CM's breakfast scheme launch are ample proofs of announcing the achievements.

The speech also announced the introduction of a Tamil Nadu Development Action Plan for SC/ST Bill 2024 in the current session to uplift the marginalized and ensure dignity of everyone. Needless to say, the speech was laced with the growth projections and the growth trajectory of the state on the industrial front.