A touch-and-talk medium, teaching in special schools begins with Braille

“For teaching a visually impaired child, you should be ready to explain everything,” says KRB Saravanamanikandan, a Tamil teacher in Government HS School for Visually Impaired, Trunk Road in Poonamallee. “If you teach an ordinary student about an apple, you can draw a picture and explain the parts of the fruit. But with a child who cannot see, you have to bring a real apple, cut it and give it to the child for tasting,” he explains.

There is no special syllabus to teach blind children. All special schools follow the Samacheer Kalvi syllabus prescribed under the Tamil Nadu State Board of School Education. “But it is in a touch-and-talk medium and we begin with teaching Braille,” he says.