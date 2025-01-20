A ten-year-old girl studying class five ended her life by hanging in Erode on Saturday

CHENNAI: Police said Akshaya, daughter of Saravanan (36) and Manjula (30) from Udayampalayam near Gobichettipalayam in Erode, took the extreme step by hanging with a shawl while she was alone in the house.

Manjula, who was employed as a labourer in a textile firm, was shocked to find her daughter hanging upon return from work in the evening. The girl was immediately taken to a government hospital; however, doctors found her dead already. Police inquiries revealed that Manjula, before leaving for work, had advised the girl to help her with household chores. Police suspect the girl to have got depressed and taken the extreme step. However further inquiries are on.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102; Tele MANAS: 14416, or download Tele MANAS mobile app