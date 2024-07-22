A sour tale: Frustrated farmers shun grape cultivation in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: For long, Coimbatore was bestowed with the proud distinction of being Tamil Nadu’s highest grape producer.

Until two decades ago, the grape vineyards brought prosperity to farmers as Muscat grapes, grown in abundance in the district, fetched higher prices and the demand was good.

But, years of drought between 2002 to 2005 and as well as a semi-drought in 2011-2012 forced farmers to shun grape cultivation in around 1,500 acres following heavy loss.

Till a decade ago, over 3,000 acres was under grape cultivation. Eventually the acreage of cultivation has reduced drastically to less than 100 acres now in the district.

“Amidst other reasons, the increase in pH value in water due to depleting groundwater tables caused grapes to lose its unique taste and also its demand. Unlike in the past, when water used to be drawn from wells, farmers are now extracting water from deep bores that have high fluoride content. In turn, the yield of grapes, which used to be over 10 tonnes per acre, has also come down drastically to an average of five to six tonnes now due to depleting water quality. Whereas, the farmers in Cumbum, which tops in grape production currently in over 15,000 acres, could maintain better quality of the fruit due to availability of fine water,” said Velumylsamy, past president of Grape Growers Association in Coimbatore.

In Coimbatore, a majority of traditional grape growers have shifted to plantains and other short term crops to reap better profits. Old timers recalled how freshly harvested grapes kept in cartons were sold along the roadside vineyards on the Thondamuthur road stretch. As the area of cultivation began to decline, the traders too have stopped coming to Coimbatore and instead prefer Southern districts that produce grapes in larger quantities.

Muscat grapes, known for its aroma, were cultivated in parts of Coimbatore, especially in Thondamuthur block.

“Since the quality of grapes in Coimbatore is of finer variety, there used to be a high demand for it, especially among people in Kerala in the past. However, currently, the entire production is adequate only for table purposes in Coimbatore,” said N Manickam, a grape grower from Madhampatti.

Even though grape farmers reaped high profits in the past, they are now hit hard by labour shortage, increase in production cost and poor procurement price. There is also a tenfold increase in cost of cultivation towards grape cultivation.

“The cost of cultivation has gone manifold from Rs 1 lakh per acre to six lakhs in 2015 and skyrocketed further to Rs 10 lakh acres now,” said M Vijayan, president of Coimbatore Grape Growers Association.