A sea of blue returns: Rare kurinji bloom draws tourists, TN Forest Department issues warning

OOTY: Every 12 years, the rare blue kurinji transforms the hills of the Western Ghats into a breathtaking sea of colour. As this year's bloom draws hundreds of tourists to the Gudalur forest region in the Nilgiris, the spectacle is being overshadowed by a growing concern—visitors venturing into restricted forest areas and plucking the flowers. The Forest Department has now issued a stern warning, urging tourists to admire the once-in-12-years natural phenomenon without disturbing the fragile ecosystem or risking encounters with wild elephants.
For the past week, kurinji flowers have been in full bloom across forest stretches such as O'Valley, Nadukani and Puliyamparai, turning parts of the Gudalur landscape into a striking blue expanse. The mass flowering, which occurs only once every 12 years, has attracted visitors not only from the Nilgiris but also from neighbouring Kerala and Karnataka. Many tourists travelling to Ooty are making a stop in Gudalur to witness the rare spectacle.
The blooming hills have become a favourite destination for photographers, nature enthusiasts and families, with the Oosimalai View Point and the Nadukani Botanical Centre forest emerging as popular vantage points. Visitors spend hours admiring the blossoms, photographing the landscape and posing for selfies against the blue backdrop.
However, the popularity of the bloom has also brought conservation challenges. Much of the flowering is taking place inside forest areas that are home to wild elephants and other wildlife. Although the Forest Department has prohibited public entry into these sensitive habitats, officials say some tourists are crossing into restricted areas in an attempt to get closer to the flowers.
Forest officials warn that such trespassing not only disturbs wildlife but also exposes visitors to the risk of elephant encounters. They have urged tourists to remain within designated viewing points and comply with safety regulations.
Officials have also expressed concern over tourists plucking the kurinji flowers as souvenirs. Several instances of visitors picking the blossoms have been reported in recent days. The department has appealed to the public to leave the flowers undisturbed so that others can enjoy the spectacle and the plants can complete their natural flowering cycle.
With the bloom expected to last only for a short period, forest officials hope visitors will choose responsible tourism over momentary excitement. For those willing to admire the flowers from permitted locations, the once-in-a-generation display offers an unforgettable glimpse of one of nature's rarest spectacles—best appreciated by leaving it exactly where it belongs.