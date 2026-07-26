A sea of blue returns: Rare kurinji bloom draws tourists, TN Forest Department issues warning

However, the popularity of the bloom has also brought conservation challenges. Much of the flowering is taking place inside forest areas that are home to wild elephants and other wildlife. Although the Forest Department has prohibited public entry into these sensitive habitats, officials say some tourists are crossing into restricted areas in an attempt to get closer to the flowers.

Forest officials warn that such trespassing not only disturbs wildlife but also exposes visitors to the risk of elephant encounters. They have urged tourists to remain within designated viewing points and comply with safety regulations.

Officials have also expressed concern over tourists plucking the kurinji flowers as souvenirs. Several instances of visitors picking the blossoms have been reported in recent days. The department has appealed to the public to leave the flowers undisturbed so that others can enjoy the spectacle and the plants can complete their natural flowering cycle.

With the bloom expected to last only for a short period, forest officials hope visitors will choose responsible tourism over momentary excitement. For those willing to admire the flowers from permitted locations, the once-in-a-generation display offers an unforgettable glimpse of one of nature's rarest spectacles—best appreciated by leaving it exactly where it belongs.