A Raja talk: NCSC sends notices

TIRUCHY: The National Commission for Schedule Caste has sent a notice to Tiruchy City Commissioner of Police and Collector asking to initiate action against DMK leader and MP A Raja for branding Arunthathiyars as single community of scavengers during the booth level agents meeting held here recently.

According to the notice, as per a complaint received from P Venkatesan, advocate, Forum for Justice, in which he stated that the DMK deputy general secretary and MP Raja made a hate speech at the meeting spreading social stigma by branding SC-Arunthathiyars, a single community as scavengers. The plea sought action against Raja for spreading animosity and communal disharmony.

Based on the complaint, the Assistant Director of National Commission for Schedule Caste Gulshan Kumar Pahadia sent a notice to both the City Commissioner of Police and the Collector and District Magistrate to initiate action against the MP and submit the report to the Commission within 15 days.