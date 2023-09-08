A Raja equates Sanatana to HIV

COIMBATORE: The Nilgiris MP A Raja on Thursday likened Sanatana Dharma to HIV virus and said it should be eliminated in entirety. Addressing DMK booth agents in Udhagamandalam, Raja said Sanatana is like HIV virus that causes deadly diseases like AIDS.

“Hence, it should be rooted out completely. There was not much ‘religionism’ during the times of Periyar, Anna and Kalaignar. However, now there is danger due to Sanatana Dharma and our Chief Minister MK Stalin knows how to tackle it,” he said.

Raja also compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to poisonous snakes.