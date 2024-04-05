A Raja brought revolution in communication, hails TNCC chief

COIMBATORE: TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai on Thursday said that LS polls are a battle between dictatorship and democracy. Campaigning for incumbent MP and DMK Nilgiris candidate A Raja in Mettupalayam, the Congress leader said Raja brought a revolution in communication.

“He had the credit of bringing the entire world into our hands. It was out of jealousy and fear, the (Narendra) Modi government arrested him unnecessarily,” he said.

Further, Selvaperunthagai said the MSMEs have been hit due to GST and many lost their jobs. “AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami was the reason behind snatching of the state’s rights,” he added.