A Raja asks VCK to control loose cannons; says it will only help BJP

CHENNAI: Taking a jibe at VCK's deputy general secretary Aadhav Arjuna, over his remark claiming DMK won’t stand a chance to win in northern districts without the VCK support, deputy general secretary of the Dravidian major A Raja slammed that the new entrant (Aadhav) of the party (VCK), without having an understanding about its ideology, spoke in a manner that will aid the BJP.

The VCK leader (Thol Thirumavalavan) himself will differ from such a stand (taken by Aadhav), the former minister and present Lok Sabha member said.

A Raja expressed strong displeasure over the statement of the functionary of the alliance partner. The VCK general secretary D Ravikumar too called it a "politically immature and factually incorrect" statement.

When journalists raised a question over the remarks, A Raja said, "The VCK leader upholds rationalism and social justice. He firmly stands against Sanatana forces. The VCK leader will differ from such a stand."

"I believe that the VCK leader will soon take action against him," A Raja said VCK leadership should stop such new entrants of the party from making unnecessary political comments that would weaken the alliance.

This comes in the backdrop of controversy over Thiruma's invite to the AIADMK to the Kallakurichi conference on October 2 and repeating a statement on share in power, which had died down recently.

Joining the issue, Ravikumar told DT Next that he disagreed with Arjuna's remark and said it has nothing to do with the party leadership's stand on the alliance.

"As a political observer, I can say it was a politically immature and factually incorrect remark," said the Villupuram MP. He also said that the deputy general secretary's views don’t reflect the views of the party leadership.