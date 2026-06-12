A new, nice twist to wonderland of Tamil Nadu's folktales

This book is as much for children as it is for adults, for he wants adults to live through each day as it comes. “Regardless of your age, I hope you will be reading this as a child. I will talk as if I’m a child, and I will talk to you as if you are a child,” he writes in his author’s note. However, like the genesis of the book, this philosophy also goes back to his childhood. “My dad once told me, growing old is inevitable, but growing up is optional. I think I kind of retained that and remained a kid in many ways, including approaching life with this philosophy that it’s there to be enjoyed every day. That motivated me to write for children first,” he adds.

The common thread that perhaps connects all the stories in the book is food. In a story, a Kokku (crane) refuses to eat anything but ayirai meen (Spiny Loach), while in another, a detective’s special power is deducing what is cooking by sniffing. As much as the animals and paatis take one around, it is also the food that entices one to turn each page. “The common deity, probably in all of the stories, is food,” jokes the author. Elaborating, he says, “Maybe because I was the youngest, I always grew up with food. This is also a way I have retained my mother in the book,” he says. While the food comes in all its glory, they also have a tune to them. “‘GMMMKYUMMMM!” A king gulps down a health potion.