A new industrial revolution happening in TN: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said that the arrival of new firms to the State was proof of a new industrial revolution happening in Tamil Nadu in the next couple of years.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Capital and International Tech Park at Pallavaram in the city, Stalin said, "A new industrial revolution is happening in Tamil Nadu. Testimony to the revolution is the arrival of new firms to Tamil Nadu in the last couple of years."

Stating that the five million square feet International Technology Park has been designed to accommodate 50,000 IT experts, the CM said that it was imperative for the State's industrial sector to keep pace with the rapid technological advancement world over.

Stating that the government was taking various steps to make TN the number one state in industrial progress, the CM said that the government was in the process of developing nine neo-TIDEL parks in tier II and III cities to ensure that the growth was equal and widespread in TN.

Asserting that the State government was in the process of developing world-class infra and sector-specific industrial parks to attract investments, the CM said that the government has also been framing and releasing industry-specific policies to attract investment in R and D and skill development.

Adding that the Tamil Nadu Research and Development Policy 2022 was framed only with the intention to encourage the initiatives and attract investments, he informed that the number of global capacity centers and global skill centers have increased in the last couple of years.

Claiming that over 30 Global Capability Centres have been established, including those by UPS, Walmart, and Hitachi Energy in the state in the two years.

The CM also assured that the Tamil Nadu government was ready to extend all possible support to develop the second phase of the Capitaland International Tech Park, and today's inauguration was a development in the talks he held with Capitland CEO Sanjiv Das Gupta during his Singapore visit for investing in TN.