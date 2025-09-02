A journey back in time... : TN CM Stalin as he visits Classic Remise in Düsseldorf

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin took a nostalgic step into automotive history during his visit to the renowned Classic Remise in Düsseldorf, Germany, describing the experience as "a journey back in time."

In a post on X, CM Stalin shared his reflections after touring the iconic automobile museum and showroom, which houses an extraordinary collection of vintage cars, classic motorcycles, and rare automotive artefacts. He emphasised the emotional resonance of witnessing engineering marvels from different eras and hailed the space as a living tribute to human creativity and innovation.

"Walking through #ClassicRemise #Düsseldorf was a journey back in time!" Stalin wrote in the post. "Traveling from Chennai, India's Detroit, to Germany with its legendary legacy of automobile innovation, I had the rare joy of seeing the world's first car and a fabled race car up close. Amid timeless vintage treasures, I felt history come alive-an eternal dialogue between past genius and future imagination," he added.

His visit comes as part of an ongoing official trip to Europe aimed at boosting industrial investments in Tamil Nadu. Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government signed "key MoUs" with German firms during Stalin's visit to the country, which entailed fresh investments worth over Rs 3,200 crore and had the potential to create nearly 6,000 new jobs in the state.

A state government release said that Munich-headquartered Knorr-Bremse, a world leader in braking systems, has announced a Rs 2,000 crore investment to establish a state-of-the-art facility in Tamil Nadu.

The plant will focus on railway doors and braking systems - marking the company's first significant manufacturing investment in the state. The project is expected to generate 3,500 jobs and strengthen Tamil Nadu's growing ecosystem in railway components and advanced engineering.

The release stated that the Germany-based Nordex Group will expand its operations in Tamil Nadu with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore and create 2,500 new jobs. The company is one of the world's top wind turbine manufacturers.

Stalin, who arrived in Europe on Saturday, is on an eight-day visit to Germany and the United Kingdom to secure industrial investment for the state.