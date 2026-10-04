A filmmaker’s journey with the otters of the Cauvery

Living with the otters

Soon, the waiting became a way of life for them. After the COVID-19 lockdown, Sugandhi and Rana moved to a village near the Cauvery and rented a small house. Their days began around 5 am, with the two taking positions along the river based on previous sightings and camera-trap footage. There was no guarantee the otters would appear. “Some days we would just watch the river, enjoy the bird calls and get bitten by a thousand mosquitoes,” she chuckles.



One of the documentary’s most demanding sequences involved otters stealing fish from fishermen’s nets, something Shivu had observed. The filmmakers used underwater GoPros and developed a system using a special cable to remotely trigger the camera when an otter approached. After repeated attempts, they finally recorded the otters raiding fishing nets underwater. “For us, it was very special to actually have recorded that moment,” Sugandhi says. “There is this dedicated relationship between the fishing communities and the otters, but it’s also a complex one because otters have adapted to stealing from fishermen,” Sugandhi says. Pollution, changing landscapes and possible declines in fish numbers add further pressure to a river both depend on.

The river also constantly complicated the shoot. Rising water submerged camera traps and destroyed footage, while filming from a coracle made it difficult to maintain a steady frame. Disturbances along the riverbank also caused otters to shift dens, forcing the filmmakers to search for them again.