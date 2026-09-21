A day after national leaders, CM Vijay congratulates shooter Elavenil Valarivan

CHENNAI: A day after Presidenti Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Governor-in-charge Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar congratulated shooter Elavenil Valarivan on her double-silver feat at the Asian Games, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday (September 21) extended his wishes to the athlete, with Tamil roots.
In a social media post, Vijay congratulated Elavenil for winning silver in the individual women’s 10m air rifle event and being part of the Indian team that secured silver in the team event.
“My heartfelt congratulations to Elavenil Valarivan, who won silver in the individual 10m air rifle event and was part of the Indian women’s team that won silver in the team event at the Asian Games in Japan,” he said.
CM Vijay said the achievements of the Indian women shooters were commendable and would inspire youngsters to set goals, persevere and strive to achieve them.
He also wished the athletes who had brought laurels to the country continued success and hoped their winning journey would create many more milestones.
Elavenil had earlier teamed up with Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa K Vinod to win silver in the women’s 10m air rifle team event before securing another silver in the individual final on Sunday, opening India’s medal account at the Games.