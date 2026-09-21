A day after national leaders, CM Vijay congratulates shooter Elavenil Valarivan

In a social media post, Vijay congratulated Elavenil for winning silver in the individual women’s 10m air rifle event and being part of the Indian team that secured silver in the team event.

“My heartfelt congratulations to Elavenil Valarivan, who won silver in the individual 10m air rifle event and was part of the Indian women’s team that won silver in the team event at the Asian Games in Japan,” he said.