9th International Balloon Festival to be held with a global flair

CHENNAI: The ninth edition of the Tamil Nadu International Balloon Festival (TNIBF) is set to take place in Pollachi during Pongal, featuring hot air balloons from eight countries. Recognised as a key event on the tourism calendar, TNIBF has evolved into a destination tourism spectacle and stands as the only annual balloon festival in India. Benedict Savio, founder of TNIBF and event director at Global Media Box, shared with DT Next, “This has become a highly anticipated annual event. People from other states have begun inquiring about the festival. Given the long weekend holiday during Pongal, many choose to travel, which is one of the reasons why we scheduled the festival during this period.”

He adds that the festival grounds will host various activities, including a shopping expo, engaging kids’ games, balloon run marathons, tethered balloon rides, musical concerts, and more. Scheduled from January 12 to 16, the event will be held at Right Kongu City Pollachi Main Road.