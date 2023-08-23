99 pc Tasmac shops display price list, claims Minister

COIMBATORE: Minister for Prohibition and Excise S Muthusamy on Tuesday said 99 per cent of Tasmac shops are already displaying the price list in the state.

Addressing reporters in Erode, the Minister said there may be some exemptions, but efforts have been taken to display the price list in all Tasmac outlets. “The Tasmac authorities are now gathering photos of shops displaying the price list to ensure compliance. It will also be submitted in the court,” he added.

Welcoming the court’s direction towards deputing a team of advocates to examine the ground scenario, Muthusamy said, it will be beneficial to speed up works if there is any slowdown.

On reducing the working time of Tasmac shops, the Minister said that it will be considered after going through the exact information in the order issued by the court. “However, any recommendation issued by the court will be obeyed,” he said.

On reopening of bars, Muthusamy said as the issue is pending in court, any decision on reopening of bars will have to be taken only based on the court verdict.

Responding to a query on the status of top ten pending demands listed out by legislators in their respective constituencies, as requested by Chief Minister MK Stalin, the Minister said the most prioritised demands raised by the MLAs will be resolved by the state government after allocating funds.