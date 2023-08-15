954 police personnel across the nation to receive medals on Independence Day

CHENNAI: A total of 954 police personnel across the country have been chosen to receive Police Medals on the occasion of the Independence Day.

In addition, President’s Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) will be awarded to 1 CRPF official, Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) to be awarded to 229, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) awarded to 82 officials and Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) has been awarded to 642 officials.

Of the 230 chosen for Gallantry Awards, 125 personnel are from Left Wing Extremism-affected areas, 71 personnel from Jammu & Kashmir region and 11 personnel from North East region. They are being honoured for their gallant action.

The President’s Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) and Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) are awarded on the grounds of conspicuous gallantry in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals.

The President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) is awarded for a special distinguished record in Police Service and the Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) is awarded for valuable service characterised by resource and devotion to duty.

In Tamil Nadu, ADGP A Amalraj, Commissioner, Tambaram City Police, and Bhavaneeswari K, IG (West Zone) will receive the President’s police medal for distinguished service on the Independence Day.

Medals for meritorious service medals also went to several personnel in the State, including inspectors Thirumalai Kolunthu T, Muthumalai S, Pugalmaran M, Mariappan T, Kamalakannan R, Thanabalan and Shenbagavalli S.