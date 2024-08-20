95-year-old Tirupur woman accuses kin of land grab using fake death certificate

COIMBATORE: A nonagenarian woman submitted a petition to Tirupur District Collector T Christuraj on Monday alleging that some of her relatives had grabbed her land through forged documents.

The complainant Marathal, 95, alleged that some of her relatives obtained a fake death certificate in her name and transferred her 2.5 acres of land in Tirupur district's Karadivavi area to their name.

In a petition submitted to the Collector during the weekly grievance day meeting, the elderly woman from Kamanaickenpalayam near Palladam said she has three daughters and that her husband and son had passed away a few years ago.

Meanwhile, some of her relatives had registered her land in their name by showing fake documents, she claimed. “How did the authorities give a death certificate for me, when I am alive? Action should also be taken against the officials for committing such a grave mistake. It’s our ancestral land and only my legal heirs have a right over the property,” Marathal stated.

On receiving her petition, Collector T Christuraj ordered an inquiry into the issue and sought prompt action against the erring officials.