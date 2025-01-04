95 students graduate from Tamil Nadu government dental college hospital

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian presided over the 67th graduation ceremony of the Tamil Nadu Government Dental College Hospital on Friday and handed over certificates to students of the 2019-2024 batch.

He also launched a newsletter on the development works carried out at the hospital in 2024. A total of 95 students graduated from the dental college.

Subramanian said, “The third medical college in the country has been functional for the last 70 years. Several new facilities including laundry, mess and a theatre have been opened for use at the college. Additional floors have been constructed for visitors’ room, medical room, kitchen, while the foundation was laid for hostels and other buildings.”

New buildings including prosthetic teeth department, gum disease treatment department, tooth restoration department, paediatric dentistry department, oral pathology department, community dental care department, laboratory, examination hall, seminar hall etc., are also planned.

“To raise the quality of education at the college, modern equipment is being introduced for students. The hospital has also been provided with electric vehicles for pregnant women and patients with co-morbidities. Additionally, Integrated Implant Treatment Centre online library and X-ray machines will be provided to the hospital in February,” he added.

The minister Stated that a former private hospital in Cuddalore has been taken over by the government. “It’s now functioning as the second Government Dental College in Tamil Nadu. A third dental college at Pudukkottai was started in 2023,” he said.