95 percent desilting SWD completed in Chennai, remaining expected to be finished in 15 days: KN Nehru

CHENNAI: Municipal administration minister K N Nehru on Monday chaired a review meeting on the development project works carried out in all the corporations and municipalities ahead of the northeast monsoon.

Almost 95 percent of the desilting storm water drains have been completed in the city, the remaining work is expected to be finished within 15 days.

At least 70 to 80 percent construction of the integrated storm water drain in Kosasthalaiyar river has been completed.

The authorities are instructed to speed up the developmental works including desilting storm water drains, water bodies and re-laying damaged roads within the stipulated time.

The ministers urged the local body authorities to inspect damaged roads and re-lay or patch work to be done before the onset of the monsoon season.

Also, safety measures should be taken around the ditches dug for underground sewage and drinking water projects in the city. After the works are completed, patch works should be carried out on the potholes and excess soil should be removed.

"In addition, the residents should be provided with uninterrupted drinking water supply even during the monsoon season. The Chennai metro water board should supply drinking water to the residents of Tambaram and Avadi corporations. Apart from daily monitoring of drinking water distribution works, cleaning of drinking water storage tanks, periodic inspection and maintenance of electric motors, valves and transformers. The date of cleaning of water tanks and the date of the next cleaning should be written visibly on the respective tanks, " said Nehru.

All the development projects including drinking water projects and underground sewerage projects in the local bodies limit should be completed as soon as possible.

The concerned officials should monitor the redressal of public complaints within 24 hours regarding drinking water supply, street lights, public health, and solid waste management, the minister said during the meeting.