95% of Kanniyakumari glass bridge works completed, says Minister EV Velu

NADURAI: Minister for Public Works EV Velu said that 95% of the work on the glass bridge connecting the Tiruvalluvar statue and Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanniyakumari was completed. The minister inspected the project works and urged officials to finish pending works at a fast pace.

The 77-metre long and ten-meter wide glass bridge is being built at Rs 37 crore to facilitate tourists' easy navigation between the two iconic tourist attractions. Currently, tourists have to depend on time taking a boat ride to reach the Tiruvalluvar statue.

The bowstring arch bridge is being built with expert assistance from the IIT-Madras. Minister Velu told reporters that the state-of-the-art infrastructure is being established with advanced technology to prevent erosion. The State government is gearing up to organise the silver jubilee of the 133-foot-tall statue of Tamil poet-philosopher Tiruvalluvar on December 30 and 31 in Kanniyakumari, he added.

The district administration plans to light up the Collectorate building, district court complex, and memorials of Marshal A Nesamony, K Kamaraj and Mahatma Gandhi Mandapam on the occasion. The minister asked officials to ensure the grand conduct of the jubilee celebration.