945 special buses to ply across Tamil Nadu to manage weekend rush

CHENNAI: To facilitate hassle-free travel of passengers during the weekend, the State Transport Corporations would be operating 945 special buses from Friday to Sunday in addition to their daily services.

An official release said that the transport corporations would operate 265 special buses on Friday, and 320 buses on Saturday from Kilambakkam terminus to Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore and Salem.

From Koyambedu, it would operate 65 special buses on Friday and Saturday to Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru.

To Tiruvannamalai, 15 special buses will be operated from Koyambedu on Friday and Saturday.

From Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Tirupur and Erode, 200 special buses would be operated to various parts of the State.

Passengers are advised to make use of the online ticket booking facilities to plan their trip.

On Friday, 4,234 passengers booked their seats while 1,930 and 4,179 passengers reserved tickets for Saturday and Sunday respectively.