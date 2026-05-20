94.31% pass Class 10 boards in TN, girls outshine boys

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has secured a pass percentage of 94.31% in class 10 state board exam for the 2025-26 academic year, which is 0.51% higher than the previous year’s 93.80 pass percentage, said School Education Minister Rajmohan while releasing the results.
Girls outshone boys by securing 96.47 pass percentage, with more than 4.19 lakh students clearing the exam. Over 4.01 lakh boys cleared the exam, registering 92.15% pass rate. Among districts, Pudukkottai secured the highest pass percentage of 97.57, followed by Sivaganga 97.54, Thanjavur 97.41, Tiruchy 97.31 and Kanniyakumari 97.30. Chennai has secured a pass percentage of 94.54; it was 92.34% last year.
This year, the board exam was conducted between March 11 and April 6, a tad advanced due to the assembly election. Across 12,467 schools, over 8.70 lakh students registered for the exam and over 8.21 lakh cleared the boards. As many as 11,174 candidates remained absent. A trans student who registered this year for the exam passed.
As many as 5,171 schools across the state secured a full pass percentage; of them, 1,931 are government schools.
As per the data released by the Directorate of Government Examination, government schools registered a pass percentage of 91.86, aided schools 94.34%, private schools 98.14%, co-education schools 94.42%, girls school 96.42% and boys schools 88.50%.
There have been 34 centums in Tamil, 92 in English, 3,194 in mathematics, 10,476 in science and 3,336 in social science.
Further, the pass percentage recorded by the differently-abled candidates is 85.89%, prison inmates is 95.68% and private candidates is 35.91%.
The pass percentage of schools operating under different departments is Adi Dravidar 91.42%, Corporation schools 89.98%, Forest department 90.52%, municipality schools 91.25%, school defence schools 88.73%, social welfare department schools 77.35% and Tribal schools 96.65%.
Chennai secured a pass percentage of 94.54; last year it recorded 92.34%.
A total of 62,757 students, including 31,791 girls, appeared for the exam. The pass percentage of girls is 94.54 and that of boys is 90.08. In Chennai alone, of the 797 schools, 29 government schools and 207 other schools registered a full pass percentage.
Government schools recorded a pass percentage of 86.25, aided schools 91.16, and private schools 96.24.
Pudukkottai 97.57%
Sivaganga 97.54%
Thanjavur 97.41%
Tiruchy 97.31%
Kanniyakumari 97%
Tamil 34
English 92
Mathematics 3,194
Science 10,476
Social science 3,336