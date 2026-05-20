94.31% pass Class 10 boards in TN, girls outshine boys

Girls outshone boys by securing 96.47 pass percentage, with more than 4.19 lakh students clearing the exam. Over 4.01 lakh boys cleared the exam, registering 92.15% pass rate. Among districts, Pudukkottai secured the highest pass percentage of 97.57, followed by Sivaganga 97.54, Thanjavur 97.41, Tiruchy 97.31 and Kanniyakumari 97.30. Chennai has secured a pass percentage of 94.54; it was 92.34% last year.

This year, the board exam was conducted between March 11 and April 6, a tad advanced due to the assembly election. Across 12,467 schools, over 8.70 lakh students registered for the exam and over 8.21 lakh cleared the boards. As many as 11,174 candidates remained absent. A trans student who registered this year for the exam passed.