94 percent of primary class teachers know foundational literacy, numeracy goals: TLPS report

The findings reflect encouraging progress across several aspects of classroom practice.

Almost all observed teachers reported planning lessons and maintaining documented lesson plans, while classrooms widely used print-rich learning environments and structured teaching-learning materials to support learning.

The survey found strong teacher preparedness, with 94% of teachers aware of foundational literacy and numeracy goals, nearly 98% having participated in recent in-person basic literacy and numeracy training.

It also offers practical recommendations to strengthen classroom teaching practices and support systems that enable sustained improvements in foundational learning.

The launch also featured a panel discussion titled, ‘Strengthening classroom practices through the teaching learning practices survey’.