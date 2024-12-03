935 tonnes urea reach Tirunelveli for pisanam season

MADURAI: As many as 935 tonnes of urea reached Tirunelveli on Monday to cater to the needs of farmers, who are engaged in crop cultivation during this Pisanam season. District administration has ensured adequate stock of urea and fertilizers.

Already, the Department of Agriculture through Primary Agricultural Cooperative Banks has been stocked with 6,821 tonnes of urea, 1,650 tonnes of DAP (Di-ammonium phosphate), which is the second most commonly used fertilizer after urea, 1,124 tonnes of potash and 3,858 tonnes of complex urea, Joint Director of Agriculture Venkatesan said.

The farmers have been advised to buy the required amounts of urea on the basis of necessity by producing their Aadhaar cards.