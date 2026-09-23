9,000 assistant professor jobs to be filled in 2 years: Minister Viswanathan

Inaugurating training for professors of government colleges in the Thanjavur region, Viswanathan said the first phase of recruitment had already been conducted in 2025, with 2,708 candidates to be appointed from among 42,000 applicants. The second and third phases would each see 3,000 appointments, he said. “All the existing 9,000 vacancies would be filled within two years,” the minister said.

Viswanathan said there were around 8,000 guest lecturers who had cleared NET or SLET, many of whom held PhDs. Soon after the TVK government was formed, their honorarium was increased by Rs 5,000, he said. The government was also planning to restructure the higher education system, he said.