900 flying squads swing into action across TN

CHENNAI: A day after the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls was announced more than 900 flying squads were formed and they swung into action from Sunday across the state to prevent misuse of money power and bribing the voters in the elections.

As the Model Code of Conduct for the April 19 single phase polling comes into force with immediate effect in the state, intense checks were being carried out across Tamil Nadu in all the constituencies since Sunday morning.

Vehicle checks were intensified to ascertain whether money was being transported illegally to be distributed to the voters.

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said strict action would be taken against those carrying money without proper documents and against those attempting to bribe the voters. He also said all those carrying cash in excess of Rs 50,000 should have valid documents failing which it would be seized by the flying squad authorities.

In Chennai, there would be 3,719 booths of which 579 were identified as vulnerable and the polling date approaches more vulnerable booths would be identified depending on the situation.

According to District Election Officer and Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner Dr J Radhakrishnan, 579 vulnerable polling stations had been identified by the Returning Officers so far.

“Of the 3,719 polling stations in 1,944 locations across the city, 579 vulnerable ones were identified by Returning Officers as per the polling percentage,” he said.

As of now, no critical polling stations have been identified. A joint exercise with the officials of the EC and the police will be carried out in the coming weeks to identify more vulnerable and critical polling booths, he added.

In the city, 14 check posts, 192 flying squads, 192 static and 32 video surveillance teams and 32 video viewing teams will be deployed. They will be equipped with vehicles with 360-degree live feed cameras, and the operations and grievances will be handled via the Integrated Command and Control Centre, Radhakrishnan added.