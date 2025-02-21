900 booked for suspicious activity inside women compartments in train in TN

CHENNAI: With the crimes against women at railway stations increasing in the State, the Railway Police registered cases against 900 people who were suspiciously travelling in the women compartments in trains.

According to Maalaimalar, Railway Police Superintendent Easwaran issued an order as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of women and cases have been registered against 900 people in this regard.

A total of 25 people were arrested on Wednesday at Chennai Central and Arakkonam railway stations.

On Tuesday, a 25-year-old woman police constable was sexually harassed at Pazhavanthangal railway station.

Following this, the Railways and RPF (Railway Protection Force) police were engaged in surveillance work across Tamil Nadu.