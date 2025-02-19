Railway police intensifies safety at Chennai stations, 25 held in a day

CHENNAI: Following the recent crimes against women at Railway stations in the city, the Railway police has arrested 25 people in a single day.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the Inspector General of Railways issued an order to the police as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of women.

A total of 25 people were arrested in one day at Chennai Central and Arakkonam railway stations.

On Tuesday, security was intensified at Pazhavanthangal railway station after a 25-year-old woman police constable was sexually harassed.

On Saturday, Chief Minister MK Stalin said that his government has been initiating action immediately and securing punishment expeditiously in crimes against women.

Earlier last month, the State Assembly passed a Bill to enhance punishment for sexual offences against women, specifically proposing a minimum of 14-year rigorous imprisonment for a rape convict.