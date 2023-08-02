90% of Phase-I of pen memorial works done: EV Velu

CHENNAI: State PWD (Public Works Department) minister E V Velu on Wednesday said that about 90% works of the first phase of the Pen Memorial project have been completed and the second phase works would be announced by the Chief Minister.

Talking to media persons after reviewing the progress of the renovation of the national flag at Fort St George, Velu said that about 90% of the first phase of the Pen Memorial project has been completed. The remaining 10% of the first phase consists of the construction of the museum and as soon as it is completed, the department would apprise the CM on the remaining works.

Adding that the second phase of the project includes the construction of the 'Pen' in the sea, the PWD minister said that the estimates have yet to be prepared for the second phase. Referring to the recent Supreme Court 'nod' for the memorial project, Velu said that they would discuss the second phase of the project with the Chief Minister who would make an announcement on the commencement of the second phase works.