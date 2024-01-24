9-year-old enroute home bit by snake in Maduranthagam, dies in hospital

CHENNAI: A nine-year-old boy who suffered a snake bite in Maduranthagam died on Tuesday. The deceased was Pradeep of Thandarai Puducheri village near Maduranthagam. He was a Class 4 student in a government school in the locality.

On Saturday night, Pradeep was walking to his house when he was bitten by a snake. Soon, he was rushed to the Maduranthagam government hospital. He was later referred to the Chengalpattu GH and was admitted to the ICU. On Tuesday morning, Pradeep died in the hospital. The Maduranthagam police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.