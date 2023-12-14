9 Southern Railway employees to be awarded in new Delhi tomorrow

CHENNAI: Nine Southern Railway (SR) employees, including 2 officers and 7 staff members, have been shortlisted for Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar 2023. The highest honour for a railway employee, and presented at the Railway Minister level, will be conferred tomorrow in New Delhi on the occasion of the 68th Railway Week Central Function.

The SR, East Coast Railway and North East Frontier Railway have been chosen as joint winners for overall Commercial Efficiency and Safety shield. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, will present the awards along with Raosahib Patil Danve and Darshana Jardosh, Ministers of State for Railways.

SR officials selected for the award are Track Maintainer GR II K Veeraperumal, Loco Pilot Passenger MK Sudheesh Kumar, Deputy Chief Ticket Inspector T Selvakumar, RPF Inspector Deshidi Madhusudhan Reddy, Senior Section Engineer A Selvaraja, Chief Nursing Superintendent Durgadevi Vijayakumar, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager E Hari Krishnan, Senior Divisional Engineer S Mayileri, Assistant signal and Telecommunication Engineer S Mariappan.