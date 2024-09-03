9-seater air taxi to fly between Neyveli, Chennai

CHENNAI: Noticing the possible transit boost in the future, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has announced the commencement of commercial flights from Neyveli Airport to Chennai Airport under the Union government’s UDAN scheme.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation in a letter to Congress MP from Cuddalore, MK Vishnu Prasad, stated that the commercial operations of Nevyeli-Chennai flights under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) will commence with air taxis (nine-seater aircraft) on the readiness of the airport.

It further stated that Neyveli Airport in the Cuddalore district, owned by the Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC), Ministry of Coal was identified for the development and operations of RCS flights under the UDAN scheme.

“Under the project, Rs 15.38 crore has been allocated for the development of the airport. Till June, Rs 14.98 crore has been spent and development work has been completed,” the letter stated.

Prior to the operation of the airport, the DGCA inspection and licencing have to be completed. “The Neyveli airport is presently being developed for the Airworthiness Review Certificate (ARC) 2B category, which caters to small aircraft. However, the upgradation of the airport for ATR aircraft operations pertains to NLC, it being the owner of the airport,” the letter further said.

Speaking to DT Next, MP Vishnu Prasad said, “Almost 15 years back, the Neyveli airport was commercially functional. The operations were halted due to non-viability and non-profitability. After I met with Union Minister of Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu in June, the proposal was referred and the permission for a nine-seater flight from Neyveli to Chennai was approved.”

A Bengaluru-based airline company is likely to take up the operations. “The Ministry has asked for the airport’s readiness and requested the Tamil Nadu government to take up security, which also seems to be agreed upon. Hence, the operation is likely to begin soon,” the MP said.