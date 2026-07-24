9 Rameswaram fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

More than 2,000 fishermen ventured into the sea from Rameswaram in over 400 mechanised boats on Wednesday. While they were fishing in the waters near Katchatheevu, the Sri Lankan Navy, which was on patrol, allegedly chased them away.

The Sri Lankan Navy also arrested nine fishermen who were aboard a mechanised boat owned by Prasanth of Rameswaram, alleging that they had crossed the International Maritime Boundary Line and were fishing in Sri Lankan waters. The arrested fishermen have been identified as Arul Loyola, Praveen, Vinoth Vin, Krithisan, Senthil Gayas, Devasagayam, Infant Prasad and two others. They were taken to the Mannar Naval Base late on Wednesday night.