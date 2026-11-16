9 ports hoist storm warning signal 1 as cyclone threat looms

CUDDALORE: With a low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal expected to intensify into a cyclone on November 16 and a severe cyclonic storm on November 17, nine ports have hoisted Storm Warning Signal Number 1 as a precaution.
The ports named in the warning include Chennai, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Rameswaram and Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu, besides Puducherry and Karaikal. Although the report states that signals have been raised at nine ports, it identifies only these seven locations.
The signal indicates the possibility of a cyclone forming far away and weather conditions that could bring rain accompanied by sudden strong winds.
With the forecast indicating a possible crossing of the north Tamil Nadu coast, Fisheries Department, in a press release issued two days ago, had advised all fishermen staying in the deep sea for fishing to return to the shore. They had also urged fishermen not to venture into the sea until further notice.
In the case of Cuddalore, all fishermen returned safely to the shore on Saturday night. No fishing boats from Cuddalore Port ventured into the sea. As a result, mechanised fishing boats could be seen lined up at the port. The Cuddalore Port area, which usually remains busy on Sundays, wore a deserted look.