9 months after Ajith Kumar, another youth dies in custody in Manamadurai; kin allege police torture

CHENNAI/MADURAI: A 26-year-old youth, who was arrested in connection with a sickle attack that was captured on CCTV camera, died in judicial custody in the wee hours of Sunday, leading to allegations of custodial torture by the Manamadurai police – the same region where B Ajith Kumar, a temple guard, was beaten to death by the police.
The deceased, identified as Akash Delison (26), a graduate from Krishnarajapuram, was arrested along with another youth, Guna (23), following the attack on two individuals in Zion Nagar on Friday. Akash sustained a fracture in his right leg, which the police claimed after he fell from a bridge while attempting to evade arrest.
The Manamadurai judicial magistrate remanded him in judicial custody until March 18, after which he was admitted to the prisoners' ward at the Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital. Authorities stated that Akash developed "breathing difficulties" early Sunday morning and passed away shortly after.
Refusing to accept the police version, his parents, Rajesh Kannan and Anandhi, alleged that the personnel from the Manamadurai station took Akash to a secluded forested area under the guise of an investigation. "They placed stones on his legs and beat him until his bones shattered," Rajesh Kannan told reporters outside the hospital. The family further alleged that the police targeted Akash using casteist slurs during the assault.
Anandhi alleged that officials had previously threatened the family, stating, "If we get our hands on your son, we will kill him."
The family refused to accept Akash's body, demanding the personal intervention of VCK chief and MP Thol Thirumavalavan. Senior officials are currently holding talks with the family and community leaders to pacify the protesters.
Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Chennai, Thirumavalavan said, “The State government should initiate appropriate steps, including taking action against the police personnel involved, if found guilty, to ensure justice for the family of the deceased.”
The incident has sparked a wave of unrest in the region, particularly as it follows the recent sensational murder of temple guard Ajit Kumar within the same police jurisdiction.
A heavy police contingent, led by Manamadurai DSP Raja, has been deployed at the mortuary to prevent any flare-ups, while the body remains at the morgue pending further legal proceedings and a magisterial inquiry