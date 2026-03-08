9 months after Ajith Kumar, another youth dies in custody in Manamadurai; kin allege police torture

The deceased, identified as Akash Delison (26), a graduate from Krishnarajapuram, was arrested along with another youth, Guna (23), following the attack on two individuals in Zion Nagar on Friday. Akash sustained a fracture in his right leg, which the police claimed after he fell from a bridge while attempting to evade arrest.

The Manamadurai judicial magistrate remanded him in judicial custody until March 18, after which he was admitted to the prisoners' ward at the Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital. Authorities stated that Akash developed "breathing difficulties" early Sunday morning and passed away shortly after.

Refusing to accept the police version, his parents, Rajesh Kannan and Anandhi, alleged that the personnel from the Manamadurai station took Akash to a secluded forested area under the guise of an investigation. "They placed stones on his legs and beat him until his bones shattered," Rajesh Kannan told reporters outside the hospital. The family further alleged that the police targeted Akash using casteist slurs during the assault.