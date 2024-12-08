9 districts in TN likely to receive rainfall till 7 pm on Dec 8

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, issued a forecast stating that as many as 9 districts in Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rain until 7.00 pm on Sunday.

According to the weather department, moderate rainfall with light thunderstorms and lightning can be expected in Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal.

Meanwhile, a new low-pressure area formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal, with the next intense monsoon spell likely occur over Tamil Nadu's coastal districts from December 10.

The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to middle tropospheric levels. It is expected to move west-northwestwards, becoming more marked during the next 24 hours.

It is very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and reach over the southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri-Lanka–Tamil Nadu coasts around December 11 (Wednesday).