9 active COVID count in State; no new fatality in 24 hours

CHENNAI: No new COVID cases were recorded in the State on Sunday.

The total number of cases remained at 36,10,707 in the State.

There are at least 9 active cases including those in isolation as on Sunday.

One new patient was discharged, and the number of discharges reached 35,72,617. No new COVID fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Toll stood at 38,081.