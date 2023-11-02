Begin typing your search...

9 active COVID count in State, 4 new discharges

There are at least 9 active cases including those in isolation as on Wednesday

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|1 Nov 2023 8:38 PM GMT
X

Representative Image

CHENNAI: No new COVID cases were recorded in the State on Wednesday.

The total number of cases remained at 36,10,722 in the State. There are at least 9 active cases including those in isolation as on Wednesday.

As many as 4 new patients were discharged, and the number of discharges reached 35,72,632.

No new COVID fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Toll stood at 38,081.

Tamil NaduCOVID casesActive covid casesCovid Fatalityepileptiform dischargesNumber of Covid cases
DTNEXT Bureau

