Begin typing your search...
9 active COVID count in State, 4 new discharges
There are at least 9 active cases including those in isolation as on Wednesday
CHENNAI: No new COVID cases were recorded in the State on Wednesday.
The total number of cases remained at 36,10,722 in the State. There are at least 9 active cases including those in isolation as on Wednesday.
As many as 4 new patients were discharged, and the number of discharges reached 35,72,632.
No new COVID fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Toll stood at 38,081.
Next Story