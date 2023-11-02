9 active COVID count in State, 4 new discharges

CHENNAI: No new COVID cases were recorded in the State on Wednesday.

The total number of cases remained at 36,10,722 in the State. There are at least 9 active cases including those in isolation as on Wednesday.

As many as 4 new patients were discharged, and the number of discharges reached 35,72,632.

No new COVID fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Toll stood at 38,081.