8th death anniversary of Abdul Kalam observed at his memorial in Pei Karumbu

MADURAI: The 8th death anniversary of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was observed in various parts of Madurai and other districts of the southern region on Thursday.

The relatives of the late President offered prayers at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam National memorial in Pei Karumbu, Rameswaram and paid floral tributes to mark the anniversary. Ramanathapuram Collector B Vishnu Chandran, Geeta Jain, Maharashtra MLA, officials from various departments of the government organisations and the Rameswaram Municipality paid homage.

Moreover, members under the banner of ‘Plastic Pollution Free Tamil Nadu’ also paid tributes on the occasion, sources said.