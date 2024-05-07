87.13% students passed in Chennai Corporation schools in 12th state board exam

CHENNAI: A total of 87.13 percent of students of Chennai Corporation have passed the class 12 board exams in Tamil Nadu in the academic year 2023 - 2024.

The results have increased by 0.27 percent compared to the previous year, where Girls Higher Secondary School in Nungambakkam has secured a 100 percent pass, said GCC commissioner J Radhakrishnan on Monday.

As many as 4,999 students appeared for the board exams this academic year of which 4,355 students have passed.

The overall pass percentage has increased from 86.86 percent to 87.13 percent this year.

"At least 56 students have scored a centum of which, 16 students in commerce, followed by a computer application where 14 students got 100 marks, economics and computer science 12 and 9 students respectively from the Chennai corporation schools, " said Radhakrishnan.

It is noted that none of the students have secured 100 marks in Language, English, Physics and Chemistry subjects this year.

The first rank among corporation schools is 578 out of 600 at Chennai Girls Higher Secondary school (CGHSS) in M H Road, Perambur.

Followed by Kolathur and Buddha street where students secured 575 marks.

The corporation school at M H Road has recorded third, fourth and fifth rank too among the Chennai corporation schools in the city with 573, 572 and 571 marks respectively.

The number of students secured between 551 to 600 has increased from 42 to 52 this academic year.

Similarly, 254 students scored 501 - 550 marks, as many as 456 students have got between 401 to 500 at Chennai corporation schools.