86 sovereign jewels, cash looted in twin burglaries in Perambalur

It is said that A Rajalakshmi (60), a retired Government School Headmistress residing at Kurumbalur in Perambalur, went to her daughter’s house in Chennai on September 10.

On Friday morning, when one of Rajalakshmi’s relatives noticed that the door of her house was broken, she passed on the information to her and the Perambalur rural police.

While Rajalakshmi was rushing to Perambalur, the police, along with her relatives, inspected the house and found 80 sovereign jewels. The police also retrieved the fingerprints.