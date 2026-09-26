86 sovereign jewels, cash looted in twin burglaries in Perambalur

TIRUCHY: Miscreants broke open the doors of two houses and escaped with 86 sovereign jewels and cash of Rs 5 lakh in Perambalur on Friday.
It is said that A Rajalakshmi (60), a retired Government School Headmistress residing at Kurumbalur in Perambalur, went to her daughter’s house in Chennai on September 10.
On Friday morning, when one of Rajalakshmi’s relatives noticed that the door of her house was broken, she passed on the information to her and the Perambalur rural police.
While Rajalakshmi was rushing to Perambalur, the police, along with her relatives, inspected the house and found 80 sovereign jewels. The police also retrieved the fingerprints.
Similarly, the miscreants broke open the doors of the house of Kamaraj (50), from Athanur in Perambalur, while he was away for work along with his wife Chinnammal and escaped with six sovereign jewels and cash of Rs 5 lakh kept for his son’s education.
Kamaraj lodged a complaint with the Maruvathur police, who rushed to the spot and conducted an investigation. The theft incidents, in which valuables worth Rs 1 crore were stolen on a single day had created shock waves among the residents.