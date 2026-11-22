After releasing the draft electoral roll on November 12, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) organised special drives at all polling stations on November 21 and 22 to facilitate voter additions, deletions, corrections, and address changes. While 1,698 applications were received on Saturday, the turnout surged on Sunday, with the officials receiving 6,804 forms.



During the drive, 5,156 new voter enrolment forms (Form 6) were submitted in bulk, followed by 3,213 requests for address shifting and corrections (Form 8), 132 applications for deletion (Form 7), and one overseas elector form (Form 6A).



Among the constituencies, Kolathur recorded the highest turnout with 997 forms, followed by Perambur 751, Virugambakkam 743, Villivakkam 681, and Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar 667. The lowest was recorded in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar with 335.