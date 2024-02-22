85-year-old ryot forcibly taken to hospital from protest site at Melma

TIRUVANNAMALAI: The ongoing agitation by farmers belonging to ten villages near Cheyyar against the proposed expansion of the local SIPCOT industrial complex saw police forcefully lifting an aged person to be taken to the hospital.

The elderly farmer who was on relay fast along with others demanding an audience with CM MK Stalin, on Wednesday. Perumal (85) of Melma village refused to go with the doctors, who reached the spot.

Perumal refused their help and said he would rather die on the spot. What aggravated the agitators was the stand of the police who repeatedly lied to them on meeting the CM.

It was then that the police moved in, lifted Perumal bodily and forcibly took him to Vandavasi GH for a thorough check up, sources said.